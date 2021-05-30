Diversified Trust Co Purchases 7,540 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.06 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

