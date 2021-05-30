Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 8,934 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

