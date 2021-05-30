D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,111 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.