D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,043 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.09 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $8,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,796,973 shares of company stock valued at $310,491,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

