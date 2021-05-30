Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.