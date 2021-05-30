Analyzing B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A POLA Orbis 2.98% 5.08% 4.25%

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and POLA Orbis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.70 $114.46 million $1.03 32.03 POLA Orbis $2.02 billion N/A $181.19 million N/A N/A

POLA Orbis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for B&M European Value Retail and POLA Orbis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 7 3 0 2.30 POLA Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

POLA Orbis beats B&M European Value Retail on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

