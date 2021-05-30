Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $33,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,815.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,780.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,946.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

