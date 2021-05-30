Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sientra by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

