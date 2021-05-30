Keybank National Association OH Has $557,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $231.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

