Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 98,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,143 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

