Keybank National Association OH Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NYSE BKI opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.