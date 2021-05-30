Fifth Third Bancorp Has $305,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.