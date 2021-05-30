Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 578 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.