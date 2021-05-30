Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,398.20 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,207.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.