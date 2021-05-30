Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,688 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 233,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after buying an additional 918,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

