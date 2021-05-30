Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,206 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $72.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.10.

