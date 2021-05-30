Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $823,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 176,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL opened at $192.32 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

