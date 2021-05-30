Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,946 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,630,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

HEZU opened at $36.06 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

