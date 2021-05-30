10,373 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.74 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

