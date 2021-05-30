Insider Selling: SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Sells 17,700 Shares of Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 153,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.