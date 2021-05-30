CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Buys $38,750.00 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.87. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

