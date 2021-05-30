Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $41,479.39 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KRP stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.