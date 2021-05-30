Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Sells $46,490.00 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Lynn Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

