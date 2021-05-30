American International Group Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $239.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

