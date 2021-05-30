American International Group Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $210.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

