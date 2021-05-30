American International Group Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,300 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

