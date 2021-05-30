Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CFO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Emerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.92.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.