-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

