Josiah Hornblower Sells 5,320 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $27.14 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

