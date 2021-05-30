Bank of America Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $750.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $659.83.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $649.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.09. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $339.40 and a 1 year high of $651.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.96 and a 200-day moving average of $550.79.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 40.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

