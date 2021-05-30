Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 166.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,199 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

