Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

