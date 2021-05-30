Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 117.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,803 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,869 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 542,773 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,559,969 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $90,448,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

