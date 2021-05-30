Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,434 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $109.49.

