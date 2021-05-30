Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 362,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 87,866 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 190,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.