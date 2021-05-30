Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDP opened at $86.53 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.