Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yatsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

