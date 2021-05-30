Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rises By 62.7%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the April 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
