Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rises By 62.7%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the April 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

