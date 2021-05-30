Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the April 29th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOM opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.60. Points International has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

