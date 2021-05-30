Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $653,000.

RTM opened at $173.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $178.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25.

