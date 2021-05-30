Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $173.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $178.43.

