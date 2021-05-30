BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,230 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,707 shares of company stock valued at $288,620,943 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

CVNA stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

