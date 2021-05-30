EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,902 shares of company stock valued at $29,803,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $477.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $486.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.