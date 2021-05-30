BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,845 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $506.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

