BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.34 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NYSE:SIG opened at $60.58 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

