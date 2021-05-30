Todd B. Urness Purchases 4,105 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BWB opened at $17.36 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $488.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

