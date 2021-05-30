Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer Sells C$59,045.46 in Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

John Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, John Hong sold 768 shares of Home Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total value of C$24,814.08.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$34.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.13. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.93 and a 1-year high of C$36.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HCG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.