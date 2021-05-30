United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sells $84,000.00 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $139.15 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

