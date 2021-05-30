A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of A. O. Smith worth $35,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,188.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,095.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

