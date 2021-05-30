The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 789,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $112.10 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07.

